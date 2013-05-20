Opening reception for Afrofuturism exhibit to be held at the Tubman African American Museum on May 24

Painting by John Jennings. Image courtesy of the Tubman African American Museum

According to Wikipedia, “Afrofuturism is an emergent literary and cultural aesthetic that combines elements of science fiction, historical fiction, fantasy, Afrocentricity and magic realism with non-Western cosmologies in order to critique not only the present-day dilemmas of people of color, but also to revise, interrogate and re-examine the historical events of the past.”

A new exhibit at the Tubman African American Museum features artwork created in this tradition. “Riffing on the Real II: Back to Afrofuturism” is a follow-up to the popular 2011 exhibit at the Tubman Museum which also examined the Afrofuturism aesthetic.

Painting by Yarborough. Image courtesy of the Tubman African American Museum

The Tubman’s Nicole Adbou wrote, “Afrofuturism in the visual arts opens cultures of the past and present up for re-consideration, and re-imagines cultures of the future. ‘R.O.T.R. II’ features works that mine popular culture for imagery that embodies these concepts.”

‘R.O.T.R. II’ will feature art and artifacts from the museum’s collection and on loan from artists and institutions in the U.S. and abroad. These works include contemporary art, African American and Afro-Caribbean visionary art, sequential art and various examples of conceptual/futuristic design.

Painting by John Jennings. Image courtesy of the Tubman African American Museum

The exhibit began on May 17 and will run through July 27. An opening reception will be held on Friday, May 24 from 6-8 p.m. Many of the artists with work featured in the show will be in attendance, and Dean Brown and Dubshak will perform live music at the event. The reception is free for museum members and $5 for the general public.