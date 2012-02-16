Opera Carolina performs “Pinocchio” as a family opera

Opera and family are not two ideas that usually go together. But, to think of it another way, children who experience live performances — of opera or other classical music — are often more inclined to participate, enjoy and support the arts as adults.

Now take the children’s classic story Pinocchio (adapted by John Davies) and arrange it to some beloved operatic music by Mozart, Offenbach and others. When you add creative sets, costumes, professional performers, a cookie reception and tickets that are only $10, you have the 4th Annual Family Opera “ Pinocchio.”

The Family Opera is an annual event put on by Opera Carolina (a Knight arts grantee). However, it is the very first year this performance has been open to the general public. “Pinocchio” will take place at Charlotte Country Day School on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.

This fun event is highly recommended for children ages 4 to 10 but is a great experience for all. Opera Carolina’s acclaimed education program “Opera Express” will perform “Pinocchio.” The cost is $10 per person. The performance, itself, is only an hour. Afterward, the cast will come back onto the stage to interact with the audience. There will be a cookie reception following.

The performance will take place in the Gorelick Theater on the Charlotte Country Day School Campus, located at 1440 Carmel Road in Charlotte. Reservations are limited and pre-registration is preferred. To RSVP, please e-mail [email protected] or call 704-332-7177, extension 218. Please include a phone number where they may reach you.

Unlike many operas, this one is in English. There is also a very helpful study guide you can download from the Opera Carolina website. This guide is full of all kinds of interesting information, including what to think about before, numerous educational activities, detailed explanations of opera and the “Pinocchio” performance, as well as cross-curriculum ideas and lots of music education materials.

Opera Express is an educational touring company of Opera Carolina that specializes in taking opera into the schools, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools and systems in the surrounding counties. Several different performances are also conducted around the state. By combining classic children’s stories with traditional opera sets and scenes, young people can experience the magic of opera first-hand.