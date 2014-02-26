Ordway Feb 2014 update

Throughout the winter and spring, 2014, the Ordway is celebrating the rich artistic traditions of communities of African ancestry through the program Taking Our Place Centerstage: The African Diaspora in Harmony. Critical to the expression of artistic traditions within this movement of people and culture are the social and concert dance forms that are a part of communities from Cape Verde to Philadelphia. Highlights from our work include: hosting the renowned Rennie Harris Puremovement dance company and including hip-hop discussions panel discussions with local movers and the touring company, school visits and social dance classes with Cape Verdean musician Maria de Barros and partnering local artists, and classes and conversations with choreographer Ronald K. Brown, who provided the choreography for the Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess musical coming to the Ordway in late March. The opportunity to collaborate with Twin Cities experts and culture bearers and touring, international artists has been a blessing that has helped us to reach more than 20,000 students in K-12 schools and the community at large through this programming in February. And we’re just getting started. More is to come in May with Step Afrika! and our Flint Hills International Children’s Festival. Stay tuned!