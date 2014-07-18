Ordway Summer Dance – Thursday, July 17, 2014

By Renee Prola, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

It was the perfect night for dancing…sunny with a slight breeze and Rice Park was the perfect setting.

A large group gathered by 6pm for

The dance lesson

The performance

Salsa lessons lead by Manny and Carmen Rubio, who were joined by their daughters. The Rubio family taught Salsa, Mambo, Cha Cha Cha, Plena and Bachata. The crowd continued to grow as the evening progressed in the anticipation of the live band and Salsa del Soul did not disappoint! Salsa del Soul played three sets during the event and Rice Park was bursting with dancers.

It was great to see so many new faces in the park and to chat with Ordway Summer Dance regulars…around 800 people danced the night away. Ordway Summer Dance brings out a wonderful mix of families, friends, teens, adults and the young at heart and it was great to see them all dancing and enjoying the music. The band finished their last set at 10pm and there was still a large group of dancers and people enjoying the beautiful weather.

Ordway Summer Dance will wrap up next Thursday with Ballroom dance lessons at 6pm taught by Cinema Ballroom and Jerry O’Hagan and his Orchestra will begin at 7:15pm. Here’s to another terrific Thursday night of dancing!