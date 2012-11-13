Out-of-season cherry blossoms at Shofuso

Located in West Fairmount Park is the Shofuso Japanese House and Garden. The grounds on which the house stands have been occupied by some manner of Japanese architecture or landscaping almost continuously since the 1876 Centennial Exhibition. Its current structure, Shofuso, was originally built in 1953 in Nagoya and presented to the Museum of Modern Art in New York for a 1954-55 exhibition. The house was then reassembled in Philadelphia during 1958 and surrounded by a garden designed by Sano Tansai, where it has resided ever since. Currently it is preserved by Friends of the Japanese House and Garden.

Aaron Mannino’s installation invoking Hanafubuki.

Today the site serves as a hub of Japanese culture in Philadelphia. It hosts events throughout the spring and summer including Japanese classical dance lessons, tea school and traditional tea ceremonies, children’s summer camp and a Japanese flea market, among others.

The exterior tea house at Shofuso.

Inside Shofuso, one can find the layout of a traditional, upper-class Japanese residence based on designs from over 400 years ago, including rice paper walls, wooden beams fitted together without nails, an attached kitchen and separate tea house. In 2007, renowned Japanese artist Hiroshi Senju installed murals, entitled “Waterfall”, around the interior of the house. The result is that a number of walls appear to be dripping with flowing, white water, providing a sense of movement and a contemporary artistic take that blends well with the existing space.

One of the “Waterfall” murals by Hiroshi Senju.

The most recent artistic interpretation is taking place right now, but on the outside of the house. Artist Aaron Mannino wanted to embrace the springtime feeling of the Shofuso garden’s Cherry Blossom Snow or Hanafubuki. Since the house generally closes to visitors over the winter months, the weekends of November 10 & 11 and 17 & 18 include special weekend hours from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. to view the installation.

A traditional Japanese stringed instrument, the koto.

Suspended by the twisting tree branches and anchored into the hardening ground, pink strings crisscross one another, tracing the would-be paths of falling cherry blossom petals. The colors are warm and bright, warding off the approaching chill of winter while their geometric lines contrast the organic forms of the nearby plants. During the two weekend exhibit, cups of matcha (green tea) stirred with milk are provided to further complete the experience.

Mannino’s cherry blossom installation and the garden’s bridge.

There is only one weekend left to view Aaron Mannino’s installation in the Shofuso garden – on November 17 and 18. This weekend is also your last chance to visit the Shofuso Japanese House and Garden before it closes for the winter. Stop by and join in the unseasonal celebration until actual spring rolls around.