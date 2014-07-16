Over-Do: Day Party with Bruce Wonder and Shawty Slim illuminates Macon-based DJs

The Over-Do: Day Party with all eight deejays for July 19.

Smack dab in the middle of the day on July 19 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., you can witness eight different deejays groove out at Roasted Cafe on 442 Second Street in Downtown. This is the second time DJ Bruce Wonder and DJ Shawty Slim have pulled this off. They threw this type of party last month on a Saturday during the same time. Of course, those two will make the crowd rock.

Meanwhile, they have invited six other deejays to share the set. They’ll all let loose for 15 minutes, and the vibe includes beats to satisfy every imaginable genre of music. For a minute, you can just get mesmerized and lost in the sounds. This month, the lineup of six deejays includes B3, DJ Smooth, DJ Twist, DJ Uh Oh, DJ Ron and DJ Tendo.

There is no cover for this event, and all ages are invited. While grooving and shaking, you are encouraged to patronize Roasted Cafe by ordering some food, drinks, milkshakes or spirits from their menu. They also have a merchandise area in the rear with hoola hoops, t-shirts and more for sale.

The Over-Do: Day Party happens during the perfect time of the day to listen to an array of your favorite deejays. More or less, it gives you a chance to meet new ones that you have never encountered. Last month, a young woman who is soon to be married came to shop for a deejay to hire for entertainment during her wedding reception. Personally, I grabbed a hoola hoop in the middle of a song while I was dancing. It’s an eclectic and fun event!

The Over-Do: Day Party July 19 with Shawty Slim and Bruce Wonder.