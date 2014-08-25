Paint parties for all ages

It doesn’t matter what kind of occasion is going on, Shelly English and Virginia”Ginny” Walker will find a way to incorporate paint into the program. They are a daughter and mother force dedicated to making sure people of all ages embrace the art of painting. Not long ago, they started a movement called Whimsy & Wine, where they provide all of the paint materials from aprons to the easels at bars and restaurants. Individuals are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes early to register, patronize the spot and reserve their seat.

Although their brand includes the word “wine,” they will create events centered around other or no spirits. The core of any of their parties is all about the stroke of a paintbrush. Many of their bookings range from children to adult events. Some examples include day or night functions like birthday, bachelor and bachelorette gatherings, to name a few. They even use their Whimsy & Wine concept for cause marketing events. So, if you’re a part of a civic or non-profit organization, feel free to schedule a paint party with them to help raise some funds. Most of all, these painting events are a good way to meet new folks, in addition to bonding with co-workers, family and friends.