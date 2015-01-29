PALO! debuts at Hialeah Cultural Center Feb 11

On February 11 th , 2015 the Hialeah Cultural Center will be presenting a musical performance by the Miami based band PALO! PALO! is a unique band that produces a genre of music called “Afro-Cuban funk”. Based right here in Miami the band consists of five members, Leslie Cartaya, Ed Calle, Philbert Armenteros, Raymer Olalde and Steve Roitstein. PALO! is known for enticing vocals, an electrifying saxophonist, sensational percussions, and a melodic pianist that make for an unforgettable experience.

PALO! has been nominated for a Grammy in 2015 and a Latin Grammy in 2014 for their album “PALO! Live.” PALO! was named BEST LATIN BAND by the Miami New Times in 2014. Their unique music has brought life to a new generation. With its upbeat and energetic music, this group has even been categorized as “Cuban Fire”. We’re excited to have them bring their Afro-Cuban Funk to Miami Dade College, Hialeah Campus and show the students a different side of Cuban culture.