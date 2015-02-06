“Paper and Glue” on display at Hazel Tree Interiors

Artists take care of one another, or so it would certainly seem when it comes to Jon Haidet and Karen Starr, the owners of Hazel Tree Interiors. In an informal interview at the store, Haidet said that there are “tons of artists who don’t have any place to show” either a significant amount of their work or to display it regularly. Hazel Tree tries to fill that gap.

Haidet (a certified picture framer) and Starr (an interior redesigner) opened their business about five years ago. It’s only in the last 18 months or so that they have taken up the notion of being a place for the works of local artists to be displayed. Haidet says they generally try to find two artists because the space is large enough that a one-person show might be overwhelmed. They leave the displays up for about two months, unless an artist needs to remove them for a competition or some other available space.

Haidet says as of now, the Hazel Tree walls are booked through the end of the calendar year.

A new exhibit mounted on the side and back walls of the building, “Paper and Glue,” contains the work of artists Sandra Holata and Melinda Buchholz. Hazel Tree will be hosting a reception for these artists as part of the Downtown Akron Artwalk this coming weekend. That’s pretty generous of the owners as well, for they foot the bill; Haidet says they consider it part of being in the artistic community. Nice.

As for the current display, Holata’s pieces are essentially glue and handmade paper with fabric, while Buchholz’s feature glue and acrylic on canvas. Asked how these artists were selected for the current exhibit, Haidet commented that the artists “contrast” so well that the pairing of them makes the display all the more interesting.

Sandra Holata, works in glue, handmade paper, and fabric. Photo by Roger Durbin

Holata’s works, as Haidet rightly noted, are much more muted in color. Her works are delicate, almost transparent, and subdued as they hang from the walls. Those qualities make them striking as well. The viewer’s eye gets drawn to the softly rendered wall hanging. Often they feature shadings going from dark to light or the reverse, with rich textural changes occurring frequently even with the same work. Most of her works are done in a range of pastel finishes, which complement one another as they hang together on the walls.

Melinda Buchholz, “Zeal 1,” glue and acrylic on canvas. Photo by Roger Durbin

Buchholz’s pieces, as Haidet commented, are “blasts of color” – vivid, a weave of small and dark circles, and with a rich three-dimensional quality that adds texture to the works. Buchholz has written that she is focused on the interplay of color and texture. A particular rich color, or a combination of them, can call to mind certain feelings (of a happier time, maybe) or almost forgotten memories (perhaps of water on a long-ago vacation), as can the various images – in her case, mainly the use of different-size circles – and their arrangement.

Melinda Buchholz, “Jost Van Dyke,” glue and acrylic on canvas. Photo by Roger Durbin

In case your fancy doesn’t run to two-dimensional wall art, Haidet and Starr have dedicated a good deal of floor space to three-dimensional pieces, particularly furniture. But not just end tables and funky chairs. Items on display at the moment feature a standing lamp made from what looks like old galvanized pipe, with red faucets with clear bottles covering the lights. Other repurposed pieces are turned into clocks and other interesting decorative items.

Upstairs in a back gallery are what Haidet said may become their “gift shop.” In it are many redesigned pieces from found or purchased objects, including some by Bret Hines, whose work is currently on display in Summit Artspace, a Knight Arts grantee.

Go in, see the art display, hang around for refreshments and take in the various pieces that Hazel Tree has. The pieces are different, and things you probably won’t see elsewhere.