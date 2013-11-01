“Papercuts” exhibit at UA shows modern working of old art form

Remember back when you were a kid you used to make snowflakes by folding paper and taking scissors to them? Or maybe as an adult you taught others how to perform this little nip-and-cut artistic miracle. Things are different in the upper artistic realm. as a current art exhibit at the Emily Davis Gallery at The University of Akron will certainly show you.

Called “Papercuts: A Poetic Interplay of Light and Shadow,” the display explores the contemporary art of paper cutting with an array of works by seven international artists: Jaq Belcher, Béatrice Coron, Michelle Forsyth, exhibition curator Reni Gower, Lenka Konopasek, Lauren Scanlon and Daniella Wood.

The tradition of paper cutting as an art form goes back to sixth-century China and remained only there until, apparently, almost the 16th century, when it started making its way westward, ending up throughout Europe about the 17th century or so. Then it certainly took off.

As organizers of the exhibit can tell you, light, shadow, and color have played key roles in the history of paper cutting, transforming the ancient technique of simpler forms of paper cutting into dynamic installations filled with delicate illusions. To do so, artists use myriad tools and paper, and then create works that range from narrative commentaries to complex structural abstractions. Paper cutting goes from two-dimensional spread through pop ups to outright sculptural forms — or can in the right hands.

Here’s an example of the range. Canadian artist Michelle Forsyth creates thousands of intricately cut and stacked paper flowers using photographs from historical disaster sites, while native United States born artist Lauren Scanlon uses romance novels and vintage bed sheets in her works.

Michelle Forsyth, “March 24.” Photo courtesy of The University of Akron

Artist Lenka Konopasek, born in the Czech Republic and now residing in Salt Lake City, focuses on man-made and natural disasters, such as tornadoes, to create provocative works that belie her playful “pop up” technique.

Lenka Konopasek, “Indoor Tornado.” Photo courtesy of The University of Akron

“Papercuts” is funded, in part, by the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, the City of Mobile and Mobile County. The exhibition is also sponsored in part by the School of the Arts at Virginia Commonwealth University.