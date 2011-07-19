Park Square contributes to Minnesota’s innovative workforce

By Park Square Theatre

Park Square is increasing our investment in the artistic product we are putting on stage. It is exciting, and we feel the investment is resulting in some of the best theatrical productions in our 35 years. Our audiences deeply value our work and are supporting the change. As actor Terry Hempleman puts it: “artists want to work at [Park Square] because there’s always enough audience to make the show happen.”

We are employing more top quality actors, directors, set and lighting designers, costumers and other production staff to bring our audiences, including those who may not have access―students, and the low-income and disabled communities―a high quality experience through 10 thought provoking productions. In 2006, you saw just 51 actors on stage, this year, you are seeing 102, a 98% increase. In the past year we have increased our production schedule from 8-10. Building on our success, our 2011-12 Season will employ 161 artists in 10 shows, including two world premieres and the musical Ragtime, featuring the largest cast production in our history.