Party in the Park at Mint Museum Randolph

The revived Party in the Park at the Mint Museum Randolph (a Knight Arts grantee) is back this Thursday, May 30th from 6:30 to 11 p.m. This is a family-friendly fundraising event on the front lawn of the museum. Activities include outdoor games, a silent auction, live music and a film screening of the 1980s hit “Top Gun.”

Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic or enjoy a beverage from the cash bar and taste the local flavors from Charlotte area food trucks. Roaming Fork, Papi Queso and Southern Cake Queen will all be there. Tickets are $10 for members and $20 for non-members, while kids 18 and under are free. Pre-registration is required online or by phone at 704-337-2000.

Mint Museum Randolph.Mint Museum Randolph: 2730 Randolph Rd., Charlotte; 704-337-2000; mintmuseum.org.

