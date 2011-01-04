Pass It On! at Miami Music Project

Launched in the midst of the giving season, Miami Music Project’s Pass It On! initiative provides an opportunity for members of the community to take part in the unique effort to bring about social change through music. Hundreds of instruments go unused day after day, often sitting in closets collecting dust. Meanwhile hundreds of talented, yet underprivileged, students miss out on chances to develop their passion for music and gain life-changing experiences due to the lack of access to instruments. This is where Pass It On stands in the gap. THE NEED. Band and orchestral instruments, gently used or new. Music equipment in working condition, such as music stands, music stand lights, strings etc. THE USE. We lend the instruments to underserved children who are passionate about music and are receiving music education as members of the Miami Orchestral Academy. When children outgrow the instruments they pass them on to their younger peers. THE IMPACT. Through orchestral practice children develop values of community, sharing, teamwork, discipline, perseverance and self-esteem.