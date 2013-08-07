Peeling back the layers

“At the End of It All.”

If you’ve never stopped into Swampspace in the Design District, you are really missing out. This particular location is the latest outpost for Oliver Sanchez, who uses the old school house as a studio, an exhibition space, a place to interact and commune, a place without commercial restraints to enjoy art. There are always people coming in and out, part of the purpose. Sanchez is an artist and an artist facilitator, a mentor to many, who has worked on such a wide array of projects as to have an institutional memory of much of what has occurred over the last several decades in the art world.

Now would be a great time to drop in and see the latest show there, “Surface Layers Evolved” by Kubiat Nnamdie. There is a certain lightness and gentleness to this show, but don’t let that delude you into thinking it is simple. It’s surprisingly complex, and coming from a very young and emerging Miami artist.

“Just Saying It Can Make It Happen.”

The “layers” here are almost all incorporated in photographs, tacked on to the wall with no frames, none of them very big. They are often somewhat blurred, expressing a moment in time of transition, the artist explains – transitions are never static. There are also several images of dead wood, which have an anthropomorphic element. One especially lovely one, a small post-card sized photo, captures a moment when new life is sprouting from its side. Another is an almost entirely blue image, with tiny blotches of white sprinkled in it. It could be a blurred sky or ocean but is in fact a shot of one of Nnamdie’s sculptures, one that he says is now destroyed; we are just getting a glimpse of a transition to destruction here. The most poignant transition pictured among these layers is the image of a young man, eyes closed with flower petals caressing his face, called “At the End of It All,” a study prompted by the untimely death of the artist’s father.

They all add up to another exhibit that might not have gotten a hearing elsewhere, but adds much to the artistic landscape. It’s why we need Swampspaces.