PHILADANCO Returns to the Kimmel for a Nearly Sold-Out Spring Season

After traveling around the world to perform at Dance Fest Skopje in Macedonia—the first American company ever to dance in that festival—PHILADANCO returns to the Kimmel for its spring concert series, The Philadelphia Connection, April 20–22. This much-anticipated program will feature new work, new dancers, and new music that pay homage to the City of Brotherly Love. Audience members will enjoy the world premiere of Philadelphia-native Rennie Harris’ ballet, “Wake Up,” which explores how the birth of Hip Hop ties into identity and self-identity; the revival of Dwight Rhoden’s ballet titled “Tribute,” which salutes the music produced by Philadelphia International Records (Gamble & Huff); the late Philadelphia choreographer Gene Hill Sagan’s “Suite en Bleu,” remounted by Kim Bears-Bailey; and repertory favorite “Gatekeepers,” created by Ronald K. Brown for PHILADANCO. Both PHILADANCO and Brown’s own company, Evidence, A Dance Company, will be touring “Gatekeepers” in 2012 as part of a social justice project that explores the theme of intergenerational caregiving through performances and targeted community outreach.