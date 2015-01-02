Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus’ “Down Home Holiday”
Arts / Article
By Thomas Wolfinger, Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus
As a part of the Outreach Program the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus offers FREE concert tickets to LGBTQ students and their Allies . As a bonus, we also have a mixer for the students with cheese steaks that are generously provided by Geno Vento of Geno’s Steak’s after the Saturday matinee.
In 2014, the PGMC Outreach Program presented 10 school assembly programs throughout the Philadelphia region. Students throughout the area were invited to attend. Students, parents, and teachers all attended. We are grateful to the Knight Foundation for their support.
Enjoy the pictures below.
