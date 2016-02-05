Philadelphia Photo Arts Center examines Russian identity and fate through photos and poetry

Based on the notion of the Russian compulsion to alter identity in the face of ‘inexorable social forces,’ the many photographs in the exhibit dissect elements of everyday life. The result is a collection of images that range from banal to bizarre. Take, for example, the first image visitors see upon entering: “Snake Handlers” by Sasha Rudensky. Three short-haired men in full-length black jumpsuits that resemble motorcycle jackets each help hold up a massive python. Without context, the scene could be a group of herpetologists at a zoo, or some type of performing group. Considering the matching outfits, it is unlikely that the trio are merely reptile enthusiasts or friends. There is an innate power projected by the subjects here, from their militaristic outfits to the way the deadly creature in their hands seems tame and controlled with no effort on the part of its handlers. Masculinity and mastery over nature are unbridled here, and the cultivation of these ideals seems at odds with the men’s youthful, somewhat quizzical faces. The poems and installation by Anzhelina Polonskaya and Nicholas Muellner skew much different from the above scene, as they reveal a more delicate, albeit dualistic, sensitivity. Polonskaya’s poem is attached to the wall with vinyl letters displayed backwards. Reading the piece is next to impossible without the aid of the various mirrors on the walls and floor of the space. “Two Birds” speaks of Umbra and Lumen–the shadow and the light–as well as death, mourning and the possibility of living all possibilities at once. Surrounded by numerous fashionable shots of the artist on the beach, on a motorcycle, on a boat and otherwise mugging for the camera, one cannot help but think that she truly does desire to be everywhere and everything at the same time.