PhilaMOCA prepares for “Mausoleum Party” with wild artworks

Throughout the month of September, PhilaMOCA – the Philadelphia Mausoleum of Contemporary Art – is displaying a wide spread of weird and wonderful artwork to pregame for their upcoming “Mausoleum Party.” The free night of mystery entertainment and complimentary beverages promises to be a wacky display of local talent, complemented by the already wily art working its way up the high walls of the main performance space.

While the specifics of the “Mausoleum Party” are still under wraps until the event, director Eric Bresler says that after being named Best of Philly 2013 (Best Performance Venue), the excitement called for a celebration: “I thought it would be fun to celebrate with our friends and frequent attendees, so on Friday, September 20 we’re holding the first Mausoleum Party, and it’s going to be wild,” says Bresler, “I curated our current art show with that event in mind rather than a theme.” The mix of work is eccentric and, if it’s any reflection of the upcoming event, it promises to be rather bizarre.

Marcus Kitchen, “Made Maid.”

Right inside the entrance hangs a tall, collaged piece by Marcus Kitchen. The figure appears to be a type of rendition of the Hindu goddess Kali with blue skin and multiple sets of arms. Instead of clinging to weapons and other objects, however, her hands take on the appearance of black, veined leaves. Paired with a scallop shell bra and a halo of white lights, this saintly persona’s expression seems distant and detached despite the noxious red atmosphere behind her.

Joshua Ruggeri, “Heroism,” “Paramount,” “Thrak,” “Raven,” and “Skull.”

In the style of the “All-American Hero” G.I. Joe, Joshua Ruggeri layers scenes of characters and historical figures, gunfire, logos and text in a colorful explosion of pop-culture and action. Dripping splashes of neon hues and dark, comic-style outlines of burly figures in mid-assault are punctuated by punches and their subsequent onomatopoeia. Below, two tinier, more modest canvases of a raven and a skull emphasize the artist’s talent in a more calm, macabre style.

Brendan Scott.

More in line with Ruggeri’s raven and skull is the creepy and surreal canvas of Brandon Scott. Quite apropos for an art show in a former showroom for tombstones and mausoleums, a teddy bear donning a gas mask sits below a cloud composed of eerie, washed out images of infants. Nearby, a black-suited figure with gigantic, angelic wings strides with a briefcase in one hand, phone glued to his ear in the other. Adding to this piece’s disconcerting nature is the figure’s baffled baby face, which stares blankly at the viewer. Containing very little color beyond a blue blob and a splash of pink or yellow, this piece seems simultaneously heavenly and hopeless, providing a fresh dichotomy for a venue where such ideas are the direction, not the deviation.

Be sure to stop by PhilaMOCA over the next month for one of their many events, and bask in the weirdness that their current show has to offer. There’s plenty more to see, and come September 20 for the “Mausoleum Party” — there will certainly be something strange underway…