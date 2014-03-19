Phillips Children Performing Arts Studio combines hip hop and jazz

Phillips Children’s Performing Arts Studio at the Douglass Theatre.

Phillips Children’s Performing Arts Studio teaches dance classes to students beginning at age three. Most of the lessons consist of dance from all genres. The young ones also learn music, basic manners and oratorical skills. The combination of offering all of these subjects is geared to produce well-rounded and sound-minded young people in our troubled society. With many odds against them, a lot of urban youth use these type of programs to avoid being swallowed up by a negative environment.

Phillips Children’s Performing Arts Studio banner.

Not all of the students who participate in the program are at risk. Some of them come from very supportive families that just want to influence their children’s thought processes with art. Phillips Children’s Performing Arts Studio is called PCPAS for short. They are located smack dab in the middle of one of Macon’s public housing neighborhoods. However, their location does not limit the quality of their learning and performances. Many of the students who sign up for the classes continue their education at higher learning institutions and return to give back and mentor the dancers, musicians and thespians in the program.

Phillips Children’s Performing Arts at the Douglass Theatre.

On March 29, Phillips Children’s Performing Arts Studio presents a dance showcase titled, “Putting on the Glitz and Glamour,” which will range from classical ballroom dance mixed with high-energy hip hop footwork. The entire family can attend this free event at Central High School (2155 Napier Avenue) in Macon. This is one of their many annual productions. Phillips Children’s Performing Arts Studio is an organization that provides a positive force to help give hope to troubled youth and to enhance the stable ones.