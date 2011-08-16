Chiptunes at home in Philly

Philadelphia has a phenomenon — some may say epidemic — of electronic music sweeping the city. From Studio 34 on 45th and Baltimore Avenue, blips and beeps can be heard echoing at street level before even glimpsing the psychedelic blast of pixels inside. For anyone familiar with the 8-bit scene, you know exactly where this is going. 8static — one of the most well-known and continuous chiptune events (no relation) — goes down in Philadelphia every month. Hosted by The Hacktory, an artist and hacker collective which repurposes technology into art, 8static has been providing a venue for lo-fi, Game Boy-fueled music since 2008.

This month’s show went down on August 13 and included an introduction lesson in FM synthesis by Joey Mariano before the acts got underway. As usual, the night’s music began with 8static’s open mic. Artists are advised to arrive early if they want to sign up to play in the open mic. The spots are limited and have a tendency to run out faster than you can say 200 beats-per-minute.

After the lesson and open mic, the crowd fleshes out and the lineup begins. This time around, there were two acts playing their first 8static show. Kicking off the night was the mind-blowing anOva. Proving to be a favorite at past open mics, Philly-native anOva took to the stage armed with a Game Boy and a guitar and showed why Philly’s chiptune scene is off the map. The face-melting tunes and guitar licks were backed by equally intense pixilated visuals provided by enso.

Also making its 8static debut was FlashHeart. This band features a full instrumentation backup for the classy Natty Adams, who leads the band with chiptune beats and vocals. Providing some covers and some original music, the band included a keyboard, guitar and electric violin, just to keep things interesting. A little New Wave and a lot 8-bit, this New York crowd pleaser definitely laid down the darker side of the genre as you can see by this video.

Finally, the night ended with a set by an 8static veteran. Philly native Ro-Bear had just gotten in from a recent trip to L.A., taking the headlining spot on his birthday — and he didn’t forget to remind the audience of this fact. Some tunes were more pop-inspired and even emo, but, by the end of his set, it was all party when he started busting out covers like Wiz Khalifa’s “Black and Yellow.”

Hailing 8-bit acts from as far as the UK and Australia, but never failing to rep Philly’s own, 8static is a solid fixture in the electronic underground. Regionally and nationally a major event for chiptunes, if you’re interested in electronic music, video games or trippy visual displays, missing 8static would not be advised. Don’t forget to RSVP on its website prior to the show.

8static happens monthly at Studio 34, located at 45th and Baltimore Avenue. Check out its website for all the details: http://8static.com/