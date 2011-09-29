Philly Photo Day is a month away

Philly Photo Day is only a month away. Philadelphia Photo Arts Center (PPAC) is set to host the second annual Philly Photo Day. It was a big hit last year, and having just completed and exceeded its Kickstarter goal (donations help to keep this event free), this year is set to be even better.

When it comes down to it, the idea is simple: On one day of the year, Oct. 28 — everyone in Philadelphia is invited to take a photo. The only requirement is that the picture be taken within the city limits on Oct. 28. Your picture can be anything in the course of your daily life. It can be outside or inside, portrait or landscape, buildings or bedroom; you can take a spur-of-the-moment shot or it can be planned. You can even use a cell phone camera. Philadelphia Photo Arts Center wants anyone to participate, from point-and-shoot photographers and amateurs to experts. Anything is game.

After you have chosen your photo from the 28th, submit it to Philadelphia Photo Arts Center and it will be printed and included in an exhibition. On Thursday, Nov. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m., Philadelphia Photo Arts Center will hold an opening reception to view this original portrayal of a day in the life of Philadelphia. It is definitely quite the unique experience, and it’s free to participate in. Last year, Philadelphia Photo Arts Center received nearly 350 pictures, and in 2011, it plans to double that number.

Also consider checking out Philadelphia Photo Arts Center’s lecture with world-renowned photographer Tina Barney on Oct. 19. There is a $5 recommended donation for the lecture, which will take place at 6 p.m. at the Philadelphia Photo Arts Center. Perhaps this event will even provide some inspiration prior to the 28th. After the lecture, there will also be a more intimate dinner party with Barney. Tickets are $150 for each person or $250 for each couple.

In any case, get your aperture ready for Philly Photo Day. It’s insightful and fun, and this is only the second year. Don’t forget to visit the reception on Nov. 10 to see all of the photos on display. For any additional information or to purchase tickets for dinner with Barney, contact Julie Howard Taylor at [email protected] The idea is to be inspired by Philadelphia and create an exhibition as diverse as the city. Go forth and photograph.