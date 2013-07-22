Photo recap: The Ordway presents The Riverside Swing Band

By Dayna Martinez, The Ordway

Rice Park was Swinging on the evening of July 18th, as the Ordway presented The Riverside Swing Band as part of the Summer Dance series. The hot and humid weather did not deter folks from enjoying a fun dance lesson with instructors from Arthur Murray Saint Paul, or from dancing up a storm when the band took the stage. Here are some photos of the sultry, but swingin’ evening:

One of the Ordway’s own – Ticket Services Associate, Jeff Witschen, cutting a rug. Photo by Dayna Martinez

The Riverside Swing Band. Photo by Sara Tennis Photography

The crowd enjoying the evening. Photo by Sara Tennis Photography

To close out the Summer Dance series for this year, on Thursday, July 25th we will welcome back to the Summer Dance stage Jerry O’Hagan and His Orchestra, playing your ballroom dance favorites, including waltz, foxtrot, swing, tango and cha-cha. Cinema Ballroom will provide the dance instruction at 6PM, and the band plays at 7:15PM.

Jerry O’Hagan and His Orchestra. Photo courtesy of Jerry O’Hagan