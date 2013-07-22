Photo recap: The Ordway presents The Riverside Swing Band
By Dayna Martinez, The Ordway
Rice Park was Swinging on the evening of July 18th, as the Ordway presented The Riverside Swing Band as part of the Summer Dance series. The hot and humid weather did not deter folks from enjoying a fun dance lesson with instructors from Arthur Murray Saint Paul, or from dancing up a storm when the band took the stage. Here are some photos of the sultry, but swingin’ evening:
One of the Ordway’s own – Ticket Services Associate, Jeff Witschen, cutting a rug. Photo by Dayna Martinez
The Riverside Swing Band. Photo by Sara Tennis Photography
The crowd enjoying the evening. Photo by Sara Tennis Photography
To close out the Summer Dance series for this year, on Thursday, July 25th we will welcome back to the Summer Dance stage Jerry O’Hagan and His Orchestra, playing your ballroom dance favorites, including waltz, foxtrot, swing, tango and cha-cha. Cinema Ballroom will provide the dance instruction at 6PM, and the band plays at 7:15PM.
Jerry O’Hagan and His Orchestra. Photo courtesy of Jerry O’Hagan
Thank you to everyone who made this year’s Summer Dance series a wonderful success. We hope you’ll join us again next year! And, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to keep up on the latest going on at the Ordway!
Recent Content
-
Arts / Article
-
Arts / Article
-
Arts / Article