Pilot dramatic arts program seeks to expand accessibility of arts education in Macon

Several students participated in a dance program at North Macon Park. Photo courtesy of Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation

The dramatic arts just became more accessible in Macon. Beginning in March, Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation (MBCPR) will begin offering dramatic arts classes for free in local community centers and park facilities. The program is a pilot effort, and MBCPR hopes to offer a full line of cultural arts programming soon.

“The purpose of this pilot program is to test the waters and plan for a more traditional six-week class format beginning in April. We also plan to add all facets of the arts including; music, dance, visual art, creative writing and additional drama classes, as well as broaden our scope and offer courses for children and adults,” explained Ellen Banas, recreation programmer for MBCPR, in an email.

Courses offered in the pilot program include: Monologues–Children ages 10-14 will be learning about monologues and how they play a role in the spoken word. This fun course teaches proper reading, writing and speaking skills through recording and reciting monologues designed specifically for children ages 10-14. This process has been proven to assist students with developing good study habits and increasing standardized test scores. Mondays, 5-6 p.m. at the L.H. Williams Community Center Instructor: Y-O Latimore

Playwright–Children ages 8-12 will have fun while they learn basic theater concepts around developing a character, ad-libbing and performing on stage. Each theater activity helps develop critical thinking, writing and memorization skills, team building, leadership and improved socialization/communication skills (i.e. eye contact, diction, etc.). Playwright: Mondays, 5-6 p.m. at the Round Building, Central City Park Instructor: Shelton Land

Tiny Tot Theater–Children ages 3-5 will learn to use their voices and their bodies to create sounds and characters, as well as expand their imaginations, learn self-control and build confidence. While they play games, dance, sing and act out our favorite stories, they will also be learning the fundamentals of theater. Tiny Tot Session I: Tuesdays, 5-5:45 p.m. at the LH Williams Center Tiny Tot Session II: Fridays, 5-:5:45 p.m. at the Round Building, Central City Park Instructor: Moira Potter

Theater 101–This introduction to theater is for children ages 10-14 who are interested in dance, drama, music and performance. This class is designed to boost participants’ stage confidence, teach techniques, engage the imagination and instill personal character that will last a lifetime. Theater 101 Session I: Tuesdays, 5-6 p.m. at the Round Building, Central City Park Theater 101 Session II: Thursdays, 5-6 p.m. at the L.H. Williams Center Instructor: Weldon Ledbetter

Kaleidoscope–A children’s performance class for ages 6-12 which exposes the participants to performance arts activities (acting, dancing, moving) in a real time production company atmosphere. During this interactive class, they will also learn music appreciation, theater arts and art appreciation. Kaleidoscope I: Fridays, 5-7 p.m. Instructors: Richard and Lisa Owens