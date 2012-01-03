“Pines: A Cinematic Exploration” by David Kessler

“Pines: A Cinematic Exploration” is a film currently in production by Philadelphia-based director and editor David S Kessler. The exploration sets out to uncover and document stories and images of the New Jersey Pine Barrens. Sparse, yet teeming with diverse flora and fauna, the Pine Barrens capture the imagination and, in turn, Kessler and his team seek to capture the region in all its hidden beauty.

Located in the southern part of the nation’s most densely populated state, and in close proximity to New York City and Philadelphia, the Pine Barrens have remained generally undeveloped outside of a few stretches of highway. Originally, European farmers settling nearby avoided the area because of its sandy, low-nutrient soil, which was bad for many crops. This and the fact that they are home to unique habitats and specimens makes them, in many ways, an enigma hiding in plain sight.

Starting in the fall of 2011 with plans to work through fall of 2012, Kessler and his collaborators mount expeditions through remote locations to film and collect interviews so they may better understand the pines; the ecology of the forests, their history and the lives of its residents.

With a trained eye and a way with words, Kessler delves into the project in a way that makes it genuinely intriguing, as well as accessible. “The Pines are a living contradiction,” explains the director, “believed to be unprofitable, it gave birth to industries. Perceived inhospitable, it became refuge. Faced with eradication, it flourished.” The website and Facebook page for “Pines” are also great go-to references since the film is still in production. The blog entries are updated regularly with videos and photos of the forests, behind-the-scenes equipment shots and even progress on the musical scoring.