Play On, Philly! has a busy November full of public performances

Simon Rattle conducts the Play On, Philly! symphony. Photo courtesy of the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Ask any musician or music lover what music has done for them, and you’re bound to get a bountiful answer about the myriad ways it has enhanced his or her life for the better. It’s no surprise, then, that Play On, Philly! credits after-school music programs as some of the most important assets for a well-rounded education. Inspired by the El Sistema program started in Venezuela in the 1970s, this Knight Arts grantee strives to make significant, sustainable impacts on children through the power of music education.

Established at the West Philadelphia St. Francis de Sales school in 2011, and expanding ever since, Play On, Philly’s POP Academy set out to bring the tools of music-making and music appreciation to underprivileged children who were at an acute loss for creative programs. With Pennsylvania–and especially Philadelphia–school districts quickly running out of funding, artistic and music-based programs are often the first to get cut from the curriculum. But where others saw trouble, Play On, Philly! founder Stanford Thompson saw opportunity.

Philadelphia Festival of Young Musicians. Photo by Steven Krull Photography.

Students are first admitted to the program by random lottery due to the high demand. By partnering with local groups, Play On, Philly! sets up shop at schools in the area in order to advance the social and cultural experiences of students. Students do not merely learn instruments; they gain the benefits of being part of a group and making something they can be proud of. In fact, results from the first year of testing indicate that students participating in the POP Academy exhibited better performance on tasks of executive functions, higher levels of academic achievement, and higher rates of school attendance. This pro-social behavior, along with the possibility of academic advancement and personal expression, really offers a big chance to these at-risk youths who would otherwise have no such outlets at all.