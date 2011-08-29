Playing “Pretend” with poet Kathryn Kysar

Her poems here, like Whitman’s, are at once deeply personal and expansive. She channels a diversity of voices and experiences — from near and far, past and present — embracing them, intertwining them with her own. Despite the plural nature of her poetic personae, it’s this uniformly first-person sensibility, her determined empathy, that lends the whole a coherent, if kaleidoscopic, personality. The St. Paul-based poet speaks for herself, of course, but her title is apt — she also effectively “pretends the world,” giving voice to a motley assortment of others, as well. With sensual, vivid language, Kysar weaves together a host of disparate vignettes and tiny character studies. You dip into the mind of a first-grader, then a feisty pioneer-era ingénue and a stalwart farm wife; memories of Midwestern grandmas, whose “rules about legs,/ thank you notes, and hemlines” hold their daughters firmly in place; a few hours in the life of an aging flamenco dancer passing through a post-Cold War, newly globalized Eastern Europe. A nameless Guangdong garment worker muses on the lives of those who will wear the clothing she makes.

Kysar’s twin powers of empathy and candor are formidable; she is particularly deft with the sort of small-scale detail behind which shimmers something universal: the unparalleled pleasure of a baby’s “silken skin freshly bathed;” the inevitable, small lonelinesses of mature marriage; the careening vicissitudes of sexual love.

Her subtler poems are her most effective, I think. A mother packs a sack-lunch or takes a summer vacation, all the while haunted by her far-flung counterparts, other mothers piecing together the savaged bits of their war-ravaged family. Kysar juxtaposes snapshots of the varieties of feminine experience — affluence and privation, violence and quietude, security and vulnerability, youth and maturity. The result is a timeless composite likeness of Woman.

In the end, she teases from these manifold voices a sense of unfolding continuity — the threads of distinct yet universal experience that, regardless of circumstance or historical context, bind the fabric of us all together.