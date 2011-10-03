Plaza Muse has Diane Hughes and so much more

The Plaza Muse, located at Central Avenue and Hawthorne Lane in Charlotte, is a brand new gallery with studio spaces as well as opportunities for gatherings. This gray, two-story old home has been transformed, given new life and is now filled with many original, diverse works of art.

What is most interesting about Plaza Muse is its balanced feeling of old and new. There is new paint on the walls and lots of artistic visual stimulation, yet you know it’s an old house, complete with its inviting porch (it even has two rocking chairs), wood floors, high ceilings and huge windows. Plaza Muse is a new business, but it honestly leaves you with the impression it’s been around for quite awhile.

Owner Dan Butner did an excellent job of creating an inviting space full of numerous types of art (2-D and 3-D), while also giving the art enough room to be enjoyed. It’s a nice balance of an open and warm atmosphere and work from some of the most talented artists in our area.

October ushered in with crisp, cool fall weather and the Plaza Muse has a new exhibit running through Saturday, Oct. 29 that beautifully complements the changing seasons. Local talent Diane Hughes will share many of her “Organic Landscapes” in the two main galleries downstairs. Her work is haunting and contemplative. It holds your gaze. (As with many of the artists’ work available, there are different sizes and price points for any collector.)

Touted as a “Hauntingly Beautiful Halloween Exhibit” this new show also features the textile art of Danielle Crane. Crane’s works are inviting, yet quirky, fiber/felt portraits that have a festive Halloween look. (Not in a horror show way, but still dark and seductive, like Tim Burton’s work.)

The festive, funky and free opening reception for this new October show will be Thursday, Oct. 6 from 7 to 10 p.m. Readings of works by Poe and Washington Irving, as well as wine and refreshments will be offered to guests. From hand-made jewelry to small, functional craft items, even large, original paintings, Plaza Muse literally has something for everyone. Of course, there are too many talented artists to list, but keep your eyes open for Theron Ross’ metal work (he has a set of “Tread Wildly” stools that are as comfortable as they are ingenious) and painter Bethany Hadden whose nostalgic works of old cars and such are a real treat.

The Plaza Muse offers quality hand-made items in a variety of price points, which only reinforces its mantra: “Live with art. It’s good for you.”

Please note the Plaza Muse is handicap accessible on the first floor, where the main galleries are. Studios on the second floor are only accessible via stairs, but there is plenty to enjoy on the main floor. There is lots of free parking on the lot itself, as well as directly across Central Avenue (in the old church lot) and in the florist shop space next door after business hours.