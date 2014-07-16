Plein Air takes a fresh turn at Summit Artspace

It’s been four years since local artists have been painting up an urban outdoor storm in the “plein air” style in downtown Akron. This year “Streetscapes: Akron in Plein Air” took a different and refreshing turn with how the exhibit – and the rewards that came from it – were done.

That might have to do with the curator and judge, Cleveland artist and prize-winner Laurence Channing, selected for the event sponsored by the Akron Area Arts Alliance and Summit Artspace, a Knight Arts grantee.

Channing had much to work with from the 23 artists and 48 works submitted. Yet Channing chose Thomas Bagiackas’ “Three Days in June” as the first place winner – and for sound reasons. The genre calls for artistic response to the scene before him or her, taking in the subject of the work but also the atmosphere, clarity of day, subtle changes in lighting and the like, to capture the essence of a place at that moment in time.

Bagiackas changed the rules a bit. His “Three Days in June” were based on one basic work as seen on three separate occasions as he worked with his colored-pencil technique. In sections of the piece you can see that the next day that he looked the day was much sharper and lighter, and on another more cloud cover and a darker atmosphere. As Channing noted, Bagiackas added a dimension to plein air work – and that makes a big difference.

Thomas Bagiackas, “Three Days in June.” Photo courtesy of Summit Artspace

As Channing also noted, plein air must necessarily deal with a place’s past, capturing scenes of bygone days. That comes up repeatedly in some of the other award winners, like second place Ann Emmitt’s “Akron Art Museum I” showing the new building spanning the old structure; third place Julie Holman’s “City Birds”; and the honorable mentions to Larry Churski, “Self-Portrait” with the artist reflected in a window on a bright day with a worn out building around the corner, Michele Knapper’s “Electric Tattoo” revealing the re-use of old buildings, Susan Cone Porges’ “Industrial Revolution” that kind of says it in the title, and Tiffany Southall’s “Day’s Knight.”

Michele Knapper, “Electric Tattoo.” Photo courtesy of Summit Artspace

All these works were notable but still others stood out in their way. Kathleen Gray Farthing had a couple of compelling pieces – “Crouse Street Sherbet Houses” and “Barley’s: Waiting for Customers.” The first is a close-up of a couple places along the street with the bright multicolored corners complementing one another, making the whole scene no doubt prettier than the reality. “Barley’s” refers to the Barley House, a local sports bar on the main street, but decidedly empty and in anticipation before the onslaught of happy hour customers or sports lovers piling in to have a good time.