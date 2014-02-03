Poetic Peace Arts holds auditions for the AJX Productions’ poetry contest

Poetic Peace Arts.

Poetic Peace Arts, a Knight Arts grantee, has been making strides by producing open mics in Macon for more than 10 years. The overall goal for producing this type of event is to cater to poets and other eclectic artists of other disciplines. Poetic Peace Arts also helps venues bring in folks that would not typically visit their establishments under ordinary circumstances.

The open mic session of the show is spontaneous. It varies each week depending on the type of artists who may sign up. However, there are featured artists and themes every week to help poets and other lyricists hone and showcase their skills. Many of the featured and open mic artists have shown off enough to be booked at the Cox Capitol Theatre for an 11th Hour magazine event, during the Bragg Jam at our local Acapulco Mexican restaurant, as actors for theater productions and for private parties and benefits.

Through the years, the artists have come out to network and eventually support each other’s projects. Partnerships with all type of organizations and individuals have been the key to success for Poetic Peace Arts’ open mic sets. Currently, Poetic Peace Arts produces its weekly open mics at Midtown Key Club in downtown Macon. Wednesday, February 5, the show will feature Tony Rhoden (also known as Lyric), along with holding an exclusive audition for poets to compete in a poetry contest for cash created by AJX Productions.

The momentum for poets and spoken word artists is on the rise in Macon. AJX Productions’ poetry contest will take place on March 23 at the Cox Capitol Theatre. Poetic Peace at Midtown Key Club occurs every Wednesday night with an array of poets, singers, lyricists, comedians and actors, as they improve and showcase their talents on stage hosted and produced by, yours truly, Y-O Latimore.

Artist sign up starts at 7 p.m. every Wednesday and there is a $5 cover charge.