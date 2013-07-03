Polka night at the Ordway’s summer dance series

By Dayna Martinez, The Ordway

Everybody Polka! It was Polka night in Rice Park on Thursday night, June 27th for the Ordway’s Summer Dance Series, and the summer air was filled with the festive sounds of polkas and waltzes. Seasoned dance instructors, Stan and Dar Wandersee, taught some lively steps to a crowd of enthusiastic dancers. And then the band, DyVersaCo, took the stage and the dancing continued. The highlight of the evening was when talented 8-year-old, Christopher Ebel, played the drums for three songs. Christopher played the concertina on the rest of the tunes. Here are photos of the evening:

Everybody loves Polka! Photo by Dayna Martinez

8-year-old Christopher Ebel playing drums for DyVersaCo Photo by Renee Prola

Summer Dance is taking a break this week, in observance of Independence Day, but we’ll be back in full force next week, on Thursday, July 11th with R&B/Soul night, featuring Kevin Johnson/Twin Cities Steppers teaching Steppin’, and the sweet, soulful, funky sounds of Ray Covington and The Maxx Band. The Maxx Band is a fun party band of seasoned musicians who plays every Friday night Arnellia’s in Saint Paul, in addition to many other events around town. And, special guest, singer/songwriter Ray Covington, will lead the band in your favorite R & B and Soul grooves, while you show off your Steppin’ moves!

