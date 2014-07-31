Smattering of subjects from serene to macabre at Philadelphia Photo Arts Center

For a smattering of subjects from the serene to the macabre – and sometimes somewhere in between – the Philadelphia Photo Arts Center (PPAC) provides. Knight Arts grantee PPAC is in the midst of their 5th Annual Contemporary Photography Exhibition, which spans the work of more than 40 photographers who aim their lenses at both the trite and the expressive, the large, the small, the living, and the lifeless.

Chelsea Griffith, from “A Quiet Space: Seven Funeral Homes.” Image courtesy of PPAC

Chelsea Griffith’s inclusion from the series “A Quiet Space: Seven Funeral Homes” presents us with a setting that is at once elegant and eerie. A pinkish hue overtakes the entire photograph while scalloped curtains ripple their way beneath brassy lights in the background. Before the curtains stand merely an upholstered chair and an empty wooden platform, which presumably holds a coffin while in use. Contrary to the vacant room’s sullen purpose, the vivacious textures and blush coloring make it seem relatively alive. Strangely enough, when occupied, it certainly takes on a mournful state, paradoxically becoming grimmer as funeral-goers flesh out the space.

Linda Kuo, “Elegant End.” Image courtesy of PPAC

In a similarly morbid reversal of sorts, we find Linda Kuo’s “Elegant End.” Here, a white, painted street line bisects the frame, and is itself broken up by the two legs of a deer, which rest on top of it. The entire triangular composition is indeed a stunning eulogy for an animal which probably lost its life in a less than majestic vehicular accident. Both of the deer’s legs look unharmed and aside from their location, could easily still belong to a living creature. This photo forces a new perspective on a scene we often witness and generally avoid, while offering the anonymous mammal a provocative memorial.

Tian Yang, “Billboard.” Image courtesy of PPAC

Exploring structure and visual humor, we encounter Tian Yang’s “Billboard” as a bit of a relief. Sure, we find ourselves looking at one of the countless, massive columns that holds advertisements on high near roadsides worldwide, but it is scarcely the focus. Instead of an unflattering picture of a lawyer or some superficial product, there is only the image of a lovely blue sky full of fluffy, white clouds. The billboard is set against a strikingly cloudless sky and above a grungy lot full of concrete blocks, gravel, a dumpster, a truck, and telephone poles. Offering dual contrast to an already unexpected ad, Yang challenges and entertains us with a scene rife with opposing contexts.

Ira Kaufman, “Scherzo.” Image courtesy of PPAC

On a much smaller scale we find one of the hardest photos to decipher, that of Ira Kaufman. The fully abstract “Scherzo” is a white-on-white image of a minimal landscape consisting of tiny clay-like protrusions. Not quite a cityscape, these bits are totally enigmatic save for the title, which references a movement from a symphony. There is definitely a rhythmic arrangement going on here… and quite frankly not much else. Each little object – some geometric, some like tiny snowmen, horns or donuts – is spaced out along the flat surface like notes on a staff. Their shadows are the only content besides themselves, and this photograph serves as a palate cleanser for an otherwise dense show.

Jamie Kovach, “Pink Frosted.” Image courtesy of PPAC

Clearly there are a number of other fascinating photos, like Jamie Kovach’s “Pink Frosted” showing two fly-covered donuts sitting on a colorful print, or Sarah Fuller’s curtain with a cabin on it inexplicably hanging in the forest, but it is best to let most of these images speak for themselves. The 5th Annual Contemporary Photography Exhibition will be available to view at PPAC through August 30.