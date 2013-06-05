Printmakers take center stage in new exhibit at Macon Arts Alliance

An opening reception for “First Editions” will be held at The Gallery at Macon Arts Alliance on Friday, June 7 from 5-8 p.m. The title is a reference to the fact that this exhibit will be the first group exhibition exclusively of prints by local printmakers. The artists featured include Dennis Applebee, Craig Burkhalter, William Fisher, Sharon Clabo, Jason Frost and John Whistler.

“under the bridge,” Dennis Applebee, Solarplate photogravure, 4 x 8 in.

Applebee is a professor of art at Wesleyan College. His work is unique among the group because he uses solar etching plates in his work. His prints are stark, black-and-white compositions featuring figures and large geometric shapes.

“ConJurer’s Juice,” written by Seaborn Jones, print/book by Craig Burkhalter.

Burkhalter is a professor of art at Middle Georgia State College. Book-making, letterpress and mono-printing techniques are frequent in his practice. In this exhibit, many of his works feature the poetry of Seaborn Jones, a well-known local poet and author.

William Fisher is the head of the Art Department at Georgia College and State University. His work features new and traditional techniques, including digital and serigraph prints.

“Pongee,” Sharon Clabo, acrylic monotype.

Sharon Clabo is a local artist best known for her abstract painting. She will display monoprints on canvas, exploring the line between painting and printmaking.

Jason Frost, a popular screen printer and graphic designer, has created new work specifically for this show. He is best known as a designer of local concert and event posters, which he prints under the name Modern Giant.

John Whistler is an Atlanta-based artist and recent graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design. His white-on-white print of a panda, which was on display at Macon Arts Alliance in 2012, is probably his most recognizable work.

According to the show’s curator, Heatherly Wakefield, this exhibit is designed to highlight fine art printmaking versus giclee prints, which are mass produced reproductions of other works of art. She explained that while the term “print” can refer to either method, a fine art print is handmade and much more significant and valuable.

“First Editions” will be on display through June 29 and admission is free.