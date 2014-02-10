Proceeds from Death By Chocolate benefit the Tubman African American Museum’s annual Pan-African Festival

Photo from last year’s Death By Chocolate event.

If you ever have a problem thinking of where to take your valentine, don’t fret. Each year, a committee makes plans to create the best Valentine’s Day experience you could imagine. It’s so much more than dinner and a date. It’s dinner, dancing, entertainment and plenty of chocolate.

This planning committee has been very successful at getting entertainers, food and services donated, especially the chocolate. There have been times when you would have walked into the Macon City Auditorium and thought you were in chocolate heaven. From chocolate candy to chocolate fondue fountains, it’s why this event is titled Death by Chocolate.

While this affair is surrounded with chocolate, it also offers a gourmet dinner with entertainment and an auction, which includes art work and all types of items that would make great gifts for and outside of Valentine’s Day. This year’s entertainment includes Richard Hunter Productions, Paula East Dance, Khicks Urban Ballroom, Mitchell Academy Jazz, Hayiya Dance Theatre (a Knight Arts grantee) and DJ Chester Gibbs.

By attending this event, you will enjoy yourself and know that proceeds benefit your community and its culture.