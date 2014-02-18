Public art by Michael Konrad sets up shop around town

Public artwork has always thrived in the streets of Philadelphia, and the city is often known for its plethora of murals and sculptures that seems to manifest themselves just about everywhere. Currently, artist Michael Konrad has a few pieces on temporary and permanent display from South Broad all the way up to Frankford Avenue.

Michael Konrad, “DIYvek” and “Real Estate.” Photo courtesy University of the Arts

Two new works are on view as part of the Hamilton Hall Public Art Initiative at the University of the Arts. Both seek to explore the quickly changing face of Philadelphia by way of construction and renovation, specifically in the form of residential development. In “Real Estate,” Konrad puts up a whitewashed sign resembling those seen in vacant lots announcing soon-to-be projects and plans for condos or commercial spaces. Instead of a crisp, computer generated image of the upcoming building, however, Konrad inserts only a large photo print of a row of abandoned, dilapidated, windowless houses. This experiment in contrast is both humorous and deserving of a double take to passersby who would undoubtedly wonder why urban decay would be put on a pedestal in such a way.

Konrad’s other piece entitled “DIYvek” is a portmanteau of DIY (do-it-yourself) and Tyvek, the omnipresent DuPont HomeWrap used to seal structures from the elements. DIY is the mantra of many Philadelphia creative communities from music venues to visual artists, and tends to typify the low-cost, concept/process heavy creations that abound in art collectives and basements alike in the shadow of the recent recession. Faced with a boom in population, and consequently construction all around the city, unfinished boards and the coatings of Tyvek can be seen in any casual jaunt around town. Taking both ideas to heart, Konrad constructed his own ‘HomeWrap’ out of reused plastic bags in order to mimic these scenes of in-progress architecture with his own slant on the materials. Beautiful or not, Konrad seems to find them intriguing enough to parody.

Michael Konrad and Brad Carney, “Invisible Avenue: An Exploration in Color” with a view of the street details. Photo courtesy Michael Konrad

On the outer wall of Frankford Avenue’s Philadelphia Sculpture Gym, Michael Konrad, in collaboration with Brad Carney, assembled a relief sculpture/mural, which serves as a testament to the street’s colorful new life. Entitled “Invisible Avenue: An Exploration in Color,” the artists worked with the Mural Arts Program’s Art Education Department to create a vertically striped mélange with jutting, triangular prism forms in the center.

Michael Konrad and Brad Carney, “Invisible Avenue: An Exploration in Color” with the bright hues visible. Photo courtesy Michael Konrad

From one side, the viewer can see a stylized take on the urban environment: fences, traffic lights, bricks, and trees. Walking to the side and changing ones orientation reveals the bold, solid colors on the opposing face of these forms, making for an eye-catching and vibrant tribute to Frankford past, present and future.