‘Punk Poet’ Paul D. wants to put you in a “Midway State of Mind”

I know what I’m doing this Saturday afternoon: “Punk Poet” Paul Dickinson (founder of the Riot Act Reading series) is hosting “Midway on My Mind,” an idiosyncratic cultural tour of St. Paul’s University Avenue. A native of the Hamline-Midway area, Dickinson will regale the group with stories from his own history with the neighborhood, while guiding folks on a walking tour along this “central corridor” thoroughfare. The group will make two pit stops for drinks and discussion over the course of their meanderings, at the Turf Club and Tracks Bar. Along the way, they’ll also check in at Midtown Sound, the old Porky’s drive-in lot and beloved surplus-everything store, Ax-Man.