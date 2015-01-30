Rachel and the Beatnik Playboys coming to Akron Civic Theatre

Their name is bound to get your attention. The catchy phrasing of Rachel and the Beatnik Playboys is the name of four area professional musicians who are coming to the intimate cabaret stage of the Akron Civic Theatre, a Knight Arts grantee, on February 14.

The date of the performance screams date night, and the Akron Civic Theatre is providing special rates for couples to suit just that purpose.

Rachel and the Beatnik Playboys fit the evening’s theme as well. These musicians, we are told, have long performing histories playing American roots music — country, blues, rock, jazz and swing.

Rachel Brown Wearsch, the lead singer, has opened for many country music stars, including legendary Emmylou Harris – to whom Brown bears a strong musical resemblance, as she also does to blues singer Bonnie Raitt. Yet, if you listen to the collection of snippets on the group’s website, you’ll see that Brown also has a distinctive and highly engaging voice and style. Brown has done some songs that Raitt has performed, like “Love Me Like a Man,” where you can see how strong Brown’s voice is when doing a moody number.

Rachel Brown, singer/songwriter, Rachel and the Beatnik Playboys. Photo courtesy of Akron Civic Theatre

According to their web site, other members of the group are Bill Watson, Roy King and David Huddleston. Watson has been playing with bands since pre-1977, when he played for the Better ‘n Bacon Band. King has had his share of experience too, and now spends some time teaching drums and percussion locally. He is quoted as saying he has always wanted to be both a beatnik and a playboy. Sounds like this group was made for him. Huddleston reportedly was born into a musical family. His tastes run the gamut of music, from opera to hoedown. That kind of background could easily bring a distinctive sound to this group.

Though Rachel and the Beatnik Playboys have lots of cover songs, the group recently issued a CD of original music called “Just Look My Way” (2013). Brown is both singer and songwriter.

If you cannot make this concert, there are lots of opportunities to see the group. They have a busy schedule lined up in northeast Ohio into spring and beyond.

According to the group, their goal is to embrace all musical influences and combine them into a sound that seeks to find the best in these styles and discern what they have in common. Their job then is to make sure that the music and lyrics work together in meaningful ways for listeners. As press materials for this group suggest, if you like your music with some torch and twang, some juice and jazz, some rough and tumble, Rachel Brown is your woman. And, one might add, her backup group, the Beatnik Playboys, help to bring it all home.

Rachel and the Beatnik Playboys. Photo via www.rachelandthebeatnikplayboys.com