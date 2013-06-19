Rafael Lozano-Hemmer’s OPEN AIR earns national recognition as one of the outstanding public art projects of 2012

By Penny Balkin Bach, Association for Public Art

Great news! Rafael Lozano-Hemmer’s OPEN AIR was recognized nationally as one of the outstanding public art project of 2012 by the Public Art Network of the Americans for the Arts.

Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, “Open Air”. Commissioned by the Association for Public Art, Philadelphia, 2012. Photo by: James Ewing

The Public Art Network’s “Year in Review” annually selects and commends exceptional public art projects. This year, 50 public art projects from across the country, representing the most compelling work for the year, were selected by: John Carson, Artist and Head of the School of Art at Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA; Norie Sato, Artist, Seattle, WA; and Justine Topfer, Curator, San Francisco, CA. They reviewed more than 400 projects installed or completed in the previous calendar year.