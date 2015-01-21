Raheem the Dream performs his retro hip hop music at Bar 41

Flyer for Raheem the Dream’s live performance at Bar 41.

There was a time when Georgia was booming with the sounds of Miami bass music. Many rappers were influenced by Uncle Luke, also known as Luther Campbell. One of those lyrical geniuses was Raheem the Dream. His rap style was smooth, and he didn’t rush his flow. In a lot of his music, Raheem talks about girls and street life. Although he is originally from Dallas, he has lived in Atlanta since 1978 and was one of the city’s pioneer rappers, working alongside talented emcees such as Kilo and MC Shy D. These artists paved the way long before acts like Outkast and Ludacris hit the scene.

Back in the 1980s and ’90s, dancers were a fundamental part of the hip hop artist’s performances. People were pop-locking and juking all over the dance floor to this Miami bass-influenced music. The atmosphere spelled fun. Raheem the Dream’s rap style sounded as if he were talking, and his level was quite monotone. Since he started recording in 1986, some of Raheem the Dream’s most popular hits were “Dropp,” “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World,” “I Wanna Love You” and “You Scared.”