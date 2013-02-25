Random Act of Culture™ at SphinxCon

Knight Foundation National Arts Advisory Committee member and Sphinx founder Aaron Dworkin led off the conference with an interesting and thoughtful question: “What if cultural organizations had a Rooney rule like the National Football Association, which require teams to interview at least one minority candidate for coaching positions? What might happen to improve minority leadership opportunities?” Sphinx has worked for 15 years to create opportunities for minority participation in the world’s leading orchestras. You can learn more about the Sphinx work and the conference at SphinxCom.

Why Does Knight Foundation Fund Random Acts of Culture™? Knight Foundation, like its founders Jack and Jim Knight, focuses on promoting informed and engaged communities. To that end, we strongly believe in the potential of the arts to engage residents, and bring a community together. Hearing Handel, or seeing the tango in an unexpected place provides a deeply felt reminder of how the classics can enrich our lives. As you’ll see in our videos, the performances make people smile, dance, grab their cameras – even cry with joy. For those brief moments, people going along in their everyday lives are part of a shared, communal experience that makes their community a more vibrant place to live. In these days of shrinking audiences, we also hope that these random acts will encourage people to attend traditional performances. We can’t promise it. But it’s hard to watch what unfolds during a Random Act of Culture™, and not be inspired to see and hear more.