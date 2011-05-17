Random acts surprise Eastern Market visitors
Flower Day, the annual floral extravaganza that takes place in Detroit’s Eastern Market, was unseasonably cold and rainy this year. The dreary weather didn’t keep thousands of metro-Detroiters from the bustling market on Sunday, though, and some lucky attendees were rewarded for being there with a few Random Acts of Culture.
The Knight Foundation’s Random Acts of Culture program brings performing artists to unsuspecting crowds in public places. Those of us who got a chance to see Saturday’s performers were treated to the stately sounds of a Brassworks quintet and the sensual stylings of local flamenco sensation Valeria Montes, or La Chispa, and three of her friends.
The artists surprised audiences all over the market. I caught a few of their performances in a couple different locations. Below, enjoy a video of the quintet in the R. Hirt, Jr. store and Montes and Company performing in Zef’s Coney Island.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lwh5RBl4ANA I overheard one spectator ask a performer if he accepted donations. When he said no, she replied, “So you just go around and make people smile? It works so well.”
