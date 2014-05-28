Rare Mozart, in trio and Masonic style

The Amernet String Quartet. From left: Misha Vitenson, Michael Klotz, Marcia Littley and Jason Callaway.

There never seems to be any end to Mozart, and in the next couple weeks Miami audiences can hear some relative rarities from this composer’s vast output.

Amernet String Quartet: The Mainly Mozart Festival continues under new management this weekend with an appearance by the Amernet String Quartet, Miami’s own highly respected, durable foursome. An Amernet concert never disappoints; this is a group in which the musicians’ dedication to the music at hand always results in a committed, intensely musical performance.

On its program Sunday at the Danielson Gallery in Coral Gables’ Biltmore Hotel, the Amernet has chosen, in addition to works by Anton Webern and Antonin Dvořák, the Divertimento for string trio (in E-flat, K. 563) of Mozart, written in that miraculous year of 1788, just a month or so after the composer completed his last three symphonies.

Divertimentos were pieces that were intended to be just what the name implies: diversions; pleasant, entertaining music to engage some part of the attention during say, an interminable court banquet or something similar. The title wasn’t used with exactitude, historians tell us, but in this case, Mozart probably used it because it has six movements rather than the three or four common to independent pieces of chamber music.

Scholars of Mozart’s music surely smirk when they consider that name with this work, because while it is a sunny, lighthearted piece, there’s nothing slight or frivolous about the music. This is top-drawer Mozart, and written with great skill for just the three string instruments, leaving out the second violin that would be found in a quartet. Tradition tells us that Mozart wrote it for his friend Michael Puchberg, to whom he frequently turned for loans in his last, chaotic years, and that Mozart himself played the viola for its first performance.

It is a beautiful piece, with an especially winning finale, and it is far too rarely heard. But that balanced can be redressed at 4 p.m. this Sunday. For more information, call 786-556-1715 or visit www.mainlymozart.com. The Scottish Rite Masonic Temple in Lummus Park.

Mozart the Mason: Both Puchberg and Mozart were Masons, like many of the most prominent people in society during the Age of Enlightenment. George Washington, for instance, was a Mason, and perhaps you’re familiar with the Masonic imagery on our greenbacks, with that glowing eye atop the pyramid on the obverse of the dollar bill.

Freemasonry in the late 18th century was a conduit for Enlightenment ideas, as it was here in the United States, and Mozart took it seriously. His great opera The Magic Flute is thoroughly Masonic, with all kinds of elements, down to the keys it uses and some of the musical motifs, built in as references to Masonic ceremonies.

But he also wrote explicitly Masonic music, including three cantatas that were designed to be performed at lodge meetings. One of them, Die Maurerfreude (K. 471), was composed in 1785 for Mozart’s lodge in Vienna and given its first performance there. The work is included in an all-Mozart concert scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, June 8, by Orchestra Miami, which will perform, appropriately enough, in the Scottish Rite Masonic temple on Northwest Third Street in the Lummus Park Historic District.

The tenor soloist for the brief Mozart cantata is Tony Boutté of the University of Miami. Orchestra Miami director Elaine Rinaldi also will lead the orchestra in the overture to The Magic Flute as well as the Jupiter Symphony (No. 41 in C, K. 551). Clarinetist Richard Hancock will also be on hand for the Clarinet Concerto (in A, K. 622), still the supreme concerto in music history for that instrument.