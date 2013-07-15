Ray Covington & The Maxx Band visit the Ordway’s Summer Dance stage

Dayna Martinez, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

Wow – what a night! On July 11th, the Ordway’s Summer Dance stage was graced with the talents of Ray Covington and The Maxx Band for an evening of R&B and Soul that we won’t soon forget. The evening started out with Kevin Johnson of TC Steppers teaching the crowd some smooth Steppin’ moves. And then Ray and The Maxx Band took the stage, performing old and new R&B favorites. A highlight of the evening was when the entire dance floor started doing the Electric Slide – great fun! Here are some photos and a video of the beautiful evening:

Ray Covington and The Maxx Band Photo by Dayna Martinez

The crowd doing the Electric Slide Photo by Dayna Martinez

Join us on Thursday, July 18th, for more fun on the dance floor – it’s Swing night! We will welcome back to the Summer Dance stage a favorite band from last year, The Riverside Swing Band. RSB is a group of talented musicians performing swing music from the 30’s and 40’s, plus some more modern sounds that swing, like rockabilly and Motown. Arthur Murray Saint Paul will provide the dance instruction at 6PM, and the band plays at 7:15PM.

The Riverside Swing Band Photo courtesy of the band