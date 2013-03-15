Ready for some art and pARTy?

Ramon Bofill at ArtCenter/South Florida.

We like to mix our art with some parties; it goes a long way to explain why Art Basel Miami Beach is here. And Saturday night is no exception: ArtCenter/South Florida (a multiple Knight Arts grant winner) is throwing its annual fundraiser and raffle, winningArt. What’s always great about this event is that it is so reasonably priced – admission is $30, but for 100 bucks you get admission for two, plus five raffle tickets to pick up art from the Center’s residents, who these days include such interesting artists as Luis Garcia-Nerey, John Sanchez, Ramon Bofill and Steven Gagnon.

The evening’s pARTy (get it?) will include performance art, DJs, the Nu Flamenco duo and designs from new resident Karelle Levy.

It goes like this: doors open at 7 p.m.; 7-10 p.m. will be a silent auction; at 8 p.m., the Digital Scavenger Hunt commences; at 9:30 p.m., the raffle drawing begins. It’s always a fun night, with your money going to a worthy cause, as the ArtCenter has always been.

“Collinear Points” at Carol Jazzar Contemporary Art.

“Collinear Points” runs through Sunday evening, the last chance to catch this black-and-white drawing show from four women artists. While subtle, these are complex pieces hanging on the Carol Jazzar gallery walls.

The collaboration between Rosemarie Chiarlone and poet Susan Weiner literally weaves words through needle punctures onto the paper, from both front and back. This is the latest series in their decade-long artistic relationship.

Nyeema Morgan has 10 works from her series titled “Forty-Seven Easy Pound cakes Like grandma Use To Make” — swirling, ink-jet prints with text, directive black lines and recipes found from Google searches. She is based in New York.

Kathryn Zazenski has two very large paper works that look at once like digital codes and musical notes. They are revealing messages, or a guide to a symphony? Five hundred of the most common and 500 of the least common words used in the English language are depicted as black bands, blocks and line segments placed at intervals along parallel lines. She came to the Fountainhead Residency in 2012.