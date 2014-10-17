“Relatively Speaking” is relatively strong at Weathervane Playhouse

Alan Ayckbourn’s swinging ’60s British comedy had what seemed like a slow start in the first act during opening night of “Relatively Speaking” at Weathervane Playhouse (a Knight Arts grantee), but then Act II came along in the nick of time.

The problem wasn’t with the acting. Adam C. Alderson as Greg and Tris Bolinger as Ginny, a co-habitating couple in the throes of their first month together, were fun as the couple struggling to leave the past behind and get on with their lives. That thorny nest is the center of the conflict, for Ginny, it seems, got around, and is still involved in a sexual affair with an older man, her boss Philip (played by Tom Stephan).

Adam Alderson as Greg and Tris Bolinger as Ginny, “Relatively Speaking.” Photo courtesy of Weathervane Playhouse

The boss, as it turns out, is the one sending candy and flowers to Ginny’s flat hour upon hour, much to the growing irritation and suspicion of Greg. Things worsen when Ginny wants to go off for a weekend by herself (to call off the ongoing affair), while Greg wonders what is really going on.

He follows her, actually beating her to Philip’s place, only to run into Philip’s wife Sheila (played by Meg Hopp). More mix-ups ensue, as Greg thinks Sheila and Philip are Ginny’s parents, Philip thinks Greg is Sheila’s hidden boyfriend, and the like.

Philip and Sheila have their ongoing issues as well. The marriage is clearly under strain, with Sheila is trying to make Philips jealous by implying that she might or might not be having an affair – all, of course, while Philip is having one.

Meg Hopp as Sheila and Tom Stephan as Philip, “Relatively Speaking.” Photo courtesy of Weathervane Playhouse

The actors in this production of “Relatively Speaking” are a great ensemble. Eileen Moushey, director of this production, allows them room to keep the fervor and the broad performances going, getting laughs at all the right moments and taking the stage as their characters call for it. The staging was seamless.

The set by Alan Scott Ferrall and costumes by Jaysen J. Smith are quality as well, down to the 1960s flare trousers and bright shirts for Greg, and the “mod” outfit for Ginny. All the Greg character needed more was love beads around his neck and he could’ve invoked the spirit of Welsh pop singer Tom Jones (whose music introduces both acts as the lights come up).

Acykbourn’s exposition of the characters and the situation seemed repetitive, with the same misunderstanding arising over and over, only with a different character, like with the strange pair of bedroom slippers that kept appearing. Those moments were fraught with the idea of sexual infidelity and hiding that fact. That dark topic was keeping the characters from knowing one another – and the plot from advancing.

Being unfaithful wasn’t really the dramatic point, since the play resolves around the theme of commitment (even above and beyond telling the truth, as it turns out). Fortunately, Act II started to unravel (while still masking over) all the darker complications with ever more clever writing and rapidity. Even the slippers got the last laugh.