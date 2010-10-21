Replica Opens At Arsht And Moca

The Adrienne Arsht Center and the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) will host the premiere of REPLICA, a multi-disciplinary exhibit sponsored by Knight Foundation and composed of work by Daniel Arsham, Jonah Bokaer, Judith Sanchez Ruiz and Taiwanese dancer CC Chang. The work will be performed… over two days and in two unique settings.

According to Jonah Bokaer, REPLICA is a production that examines memory loss, pattern recognition, and perceptual faculties as they apply to the human body. The work melds the worlds of dance, sculpture, and visual art; and has evolved into a multi-dimensional work incorporating sets, objects, lighting, video, and still images to create intriguing visual illusions. Arsham, Bokaer, and Chang all appear on stage, creating situations that could not veritably exist, suggesting another imaginary dimension beyond the vivid 3-D performance they inhabit.

REPLICA is a collaboration that began in 2007 when Bokaer and Arsham met during a Merce in Miami premiere performance at the Arsht Center. Eventually, Cuban-born choreographer, Judith Sanchez Ruiz, joined the collaboration and infused the work with her geometric, architectural choreography. Ruiz was recently selected by Dance Magazine as one of the 25 dancers to watch in 2010.