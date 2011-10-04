Replicas that speak to us, in replica

In the main gallery space — a square, prototypical house structure, with pointed roof and rectangular door — Rohn sat behind a curtain for three hours on opening night, posing as a ventriloquist’s dummy. That in itself was a piece of art, his face covered in makeup and moving in slow motion, reciting words in a mimic of the “talking heads” on television. The performance was video taped and shown in the next two houses, each smaller than the first, constructed and placed in the yard of the Jazzar gallery right next to the primary house. A rocking chair, also in slow motion rocking back and forth, creates the “furniture” of the house. On the walls, paintings of sheep, pigs and cows, again in replica, each one half the size of the previous house, hang on the walls. That’s an incredible set-up. As it is described, “the viewer thus experiences an image of an image of an image of a live event, which takes place behind a wall. The image of a leering mute dummy is projected down a series of ever-descending versions of itself. Each version dilutes itself into a more distant but wider series of similar descending spaces.” Is that what we are seeing in everyday life? Dummies, literally, repeating themselves over and over and calling it commentary? While the live performer may not be there every day, the recorded result will stay up at the gallery throughout the month.