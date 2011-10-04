Replicas that speak to us, in replica
After a flurry of painting shows, now comes an ambitious, singular installation exhibit, called “Small Medium Large,” at Carol Jazzar Contemporary Art. Ambitious? David Rohn incorporated his performance art, painting and three-dimensional art into three houses, each one exactly half the size of the last. The result is the ultimate interactive experience, with some unsettling residue.
In the main gallery space — a square, prototypical house structure, with pointed roof and rectangular door — Rohn sat behind a curtain for three hours on opening night, posing as a ventriloquist’s dummy. That in itself was a piece of art, his face covered in makeup and moving in slow motion, reciting words in a mimic of the “talking heads” on television. The performance was video taped and shown in the next two houses, each smaller than the first, constructed and placed in the yard of the Jazzar gallery right next to the primary house. A rocking chair, also in slow motion rocking back and forth, creates the “furniture” of the house. On the walls, paintings of sheep, pigs and cows, again in replica, each one half the size of the previous house, hang on the walls. That’s an incredible set-up. As it is described, “the viewer thus experiences an image of an image of an image of a live event, which takes place behind a wall. The image of a leering mute dummy is projected down a series of ever-descending versions of itself. Each version dilutes itself into a more distant but wider series of similar descending spaces.” Is that what we are seeing in everyday life? Dummies, literally, repeating themselves over and over and calling it commentary? While the live performer may not be there every day, the recorded result will stay up at the gallery throughout the month.
In the secondary gallery, a very unsettling show is on exhibit. Warning, this may not be for everyone, but provocative it certainly is. Again, playing with replicas, the talented photographer Colby Katz captured images of infants, but replicas of those who are no longer with us, called “Forever Babies.” Once again, this gallery delivers alternative visions in an appropriately alternative space.
“Small Medium Large” and “Forever Babies” run through Oct. 30 at Carol Jazzar Contemporary Art, 158 NW 91st St., Miami; www.cjazzart.com.
