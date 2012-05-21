Residency program for artists, writers and musicians in the Everglades

By AIRIE Staff

Calling all creatives!

South Florida is home to the only subtropical wilderness area in the country, and Artists in Residence in Everglades (AIRIE) is the only program bringing artists to the Everglades. AIRIE’s purpose is to inform, connect, and support artists, writers and musicians who wish to be ambassadors for the Everglades by providing month-long residencies in the Park. Since 2002 over 70 artists have produced astounding work at the residency.

The residency’s basecamp is a small live-work cottage/apartment in the Park’s Pine Island District near Anhinga Trail. Artists get free access to the Everglades for the period of the residency, and the possibility to work with scientists in the Park during their stay. “In a park known for its spectacular and diverse wildlife, the art and voices of AIRIE artists reveal other unique, and often missed, dimensions of this special place,” remarks Park Superintendent Dan Kimball.

All of the application details can be found here, including the application PDF, which is at the How to Apply link.