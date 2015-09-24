Rewilding Miami with Kickstarter

Susan Silas, from the series Flight, 2014

In conjunction with the centennial celebration of the National Park Service, AIRIE is lifting the Everglades into the air above Miami’s freeways. AIRIE’s Wild Billboards, a winner of the Knight Arts Challenge that is currently fundraising on Kickstarter, feature images by AIRIE visual artists and words by AIRIE writers. In a dramatic change from the usual commercial messages, these billboards challenge pre-existing conceptions of the Everglades and awaken a heightened awareness of wilderness areas just beyond the city but out of sight and sometimes forgotten. Thousands of urban dwellers and visitors will be startled every day by visual and verbal representations of the River of Grass.

This billboard on SR 112 receives 515,000 views per week and will be on view in December.

Each billboard will have innovative collateral programs, such as an artists talk at the Perez Art Museum Miami with Susan Silas at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10. Silas and special guests from the Audubon Society and Everglades National Park will participate in a panel discussion. The focus of rewilding Miami with the cultural arts is to strengthen the bonds between humans and our wilderness, inspired by the amazing photographs of AIRIE fellow Susan Silas.