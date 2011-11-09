Rhythms of Africa – event recap

By LeToya Stairs, Rhythm of Africa Music Program & 2010 Knight Arts Challenge Winner Sixty Lauderdale Lakes students recently experienced the thrill of live performance during their first ever professional show, Rhythms of Africa: Music Around the World. The show led by Master Percussionist Willie Stewart, formerly of the internationally acclaimed reggae band Third World, engaged 60 middle and high school students in instruction that culminated in two public performances at Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale on October 15.

Stewart led the students and over 30 local and international musicians, including his former Third World band mate Michael “Ibo” Cooper for both shows that showcased rhythmic influences originating in African, Latin, Caribbean and American cultures. The novice drummers from The Lauderdale Lakes Educational Complex’s Smart School Charter Middle and Eagle Charter Academy were trained for free by Willie and after only 14 hours of instruction over a 6 week period, these teens, ages 13-17, stunned “sold-out” audiences at both shows.

The musicians selected to perform with the children are maestros of music that make The Embrace Music Foundation’s mission possible – to restore, preserve, and fortify the impact of music — education, appreciation, and performance. This program, in part funded by the prestigious John S. and James L. Knight Foundation’s Knight Arts ChallengeGrant and generous sponsors, challenges our education system and it students to keep Arts education alive!

The program could not have been remotely possible without The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and the support of our caring and committed sponsors.