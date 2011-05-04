Road Trip: Knight Arts in St Paul

We can’t wait to see the full production on film, but here’s a quick sample of the behind the scenes action.

The Minnesota Opera deserves a lot of credit for taking on this exciting and challenging project. We are looking forward to the film debut.

The next morning we awoke to three inches of snow, so we hopped a flight and headed back to Miami. Completing our whirlwind tour, I’d like to give a big shout out to my colleagues, Jennifer Thomas, Polly Talon and their assistants, Lisa Stayer in Akron and Delta Giordano in St Paul for all their efforts in putting together the 40 visits to arts organizations in their communities. We’ll be announcing the 2001 Akron and St Paul Knight Arts grantees later this year.

This is the second in a two-part series about my recent Knight Arts trip. Click here to read about my visit to Akron, OH.